KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Universiti Malaya (UM) has issued a formal apology following a public outcry over a suggestive theatre scene that went viral on social media, clarifying that the performance had deviated from its original, vetted script.

The controversy stems from a clip of a performance during the Universiti Malaya Theatre Carnival (KARVITER).

The footage showed a male and female actor alone together on a bed under dimmed lighting. In the scene, the male actor is seen slowly crawling forward in a suggestive manner while the female actor begins to lie down, shortly before the sequence is interrupted.

In a statement today, the university said it takes the matter seriously and acknowledges the concerns raised by the public.

UM said that the scene in question was inconsistent with the script that had undergone the university’s official vetting process, constituting a clear violation of competition rules.

Under the general terms of KARVITER, all performances are required to be free from negative elements, provocation, or any content that could undermine religious values, morality, ethics, and culture.

“Universiti Malaya hereby apologises for the lapse that occurred and for any distress caused,” the statement read.

“The university does not compromise on any violation of programme guidelines or established regulations.”

As an immediate consequence, the performance has been ruled ineligible for judging.

The university added that follow-up actions are being taken to strengthen monitoring processes to ensure such incidents do not recur in future student activities.