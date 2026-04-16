KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Motorists and commuters in the capital are advised to plan their journeys ahead as Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has temporarily closed Lorong Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR) starting yesterday.

The closure, which is scheduled to last until April 27, is necessary to facilitate urgent utility works.

According to a statement from DBKL, the project involves the repair of public sewerage pipes by Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) and will be carried out continuously for 24 hours a day throughout the duration of the works.

To mitigate traffic congestion in the busy shopping district, DBKL has outlined several alternative routes for road users.

Those heading towards the Jalan Masjid India area are encouraged to travel via Jalan Tun Perak, Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Ampang, and Jalan Munshi Abdullah. Additionally, motorists may access the main Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman route by using Jalan Bunus 6 as an alternative entry point.

DBKL has requested the cooperation of all parties to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety while the repairs are underway.

The local authority also expressed its regret for any inconvenience caused to businesses and road users during this period.