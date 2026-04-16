PASIR MAS, April 16 — An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of conspiring to abduct a man by criminal force last year.

The accused, Mohd Hairie Ab Rahman, 42, entered his plea before Judge Zulkpli Abdullah.

According to the charge, he is accused of conspiring with Cik Hisammudin Hassan, 51, to forcibly abduct Marzuki Mustapha, 45, with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine the victim.

The alleged offence took place at a house in Kampung Paloh, Palekbang, Tumpat, at 2.30pm between March and April of last year.

He was charged under Section 365 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison term of up to seven years and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Aiysha Na’ilah appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The judge set bail at RM15,000 with one surety and fixed May 18 for the next case mention. — Bernama