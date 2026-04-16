SEREMBAN, April 16 — The Negeri Sembilan government is targeting the planting of two million trees under the implementation of the Malaysia Greening Programme (PPM) 2.0 from this year until 2030.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the new target, an increase of 500,000 trees compared to the 1.5 million trees set under PPM 1.0, is achievable as it forms part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen environmental sustainability and expand green areas across the state.

“As at December 31 last year, the total area of permanent forest reserves in the state stood at 154,893.95 hectares, or 23.23 per cent, covering 21 forest areas. The state government continues to uphold efforts to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the country’s land area is covered with trees and forested areas,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the Negeri Sembilan’s PPM 2.0 kick-off event for 2026 at PD Forest @ Sungai Menyala here today, he said the state’s latest commitment is the gazettement of an estimated 225 hectares of government land as permanent forest reserves near Sungai Linggi and Sungai Sepang.

He said the initiative is expected to have a positive impact in addressing climate change while supporting the state’s sustainable development agenda through environmental conservation and improved quality of life.

Aminuddin called for the cooperation from all parties to ensure the programme’s targets are achieved within the stipulated timeframe, besides urging the Negeri Sembilan Forestry Department to strengthen the state’s forestry management, with a focus on enhancing the image of the eco-tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the state’s tourism sector remains unaffected despite the global energy price hike since it does not rely heavily on foreign tourists, while domestic tourism had largely driven the industry to remain stable and resilient. — Bernama