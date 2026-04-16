KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Four armed men reportedly robbed a gold shop on Jalan Tun Sambanthan here this morning, with losses estimated at up to RM9.7 million.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the suspects entered the premises at about 11am before brandishing two pistols and fleeing with jewellery, according to report in Sinar Harian.

“The suspect then fled with 21 trays of gold weighing an estimated 15 kilograms,” he was quoted as saying.

A three-minute CCTV clip later went viral allegedly showed helmeted robbers carrying out the heist before escaping within minutes.

The security guard was also reported to have been attacked during the robbery.

A shotgun and a bullet belonging to the shop’s security guard were also reported missing.

“The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code,” Fadil reportedly said, adding that efforts to trace the suspects are ongoing.