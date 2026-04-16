KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — A 40-year-old police inspector claimed memory loss due to “black magic” when he was charged today with the attempted murder of a traffic policeman and seven counts of reckless driving.

Muhammad Kamal Raj Shanmugam Abdullah, who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia, saw no plea recorded at the Sessions and Magistrate’s Courts after allegedly ramming an officer with his car on April 10, Berita Harian reported.

“I am sick from black magic, I don’t remember,” he said in court, appearing visibly distressed.

Due to his mental health history, the court has ordered a formal psychiatric evaluation to determine his fitness to stand trial.

According to the charge sheet, Kamal Raj is alleged to have attempted to kill a traffic policeman by ramming him with a Perodua Axia, an act the prosecution argues he knew was capable of causing death.

The attempted murder charge was framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code. If convicted, the offence carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine. However, if the act resulted in physical injury to the officer, the sentence could be extended to a maximum of 20 years.

The court has fixed the next mention date pending the results of the psychiatric report.