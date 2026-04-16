PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — Malaysia will prioritise meeting its domestic fuel requirements before supplying any excess to Australia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the government had obtained assurances from Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) of sufficient supply for local consumption, with any surplus channelled to trusted partners such as Australia.

“The priority is, of course, on domestic requirements and economic resilience in the country,” he said at a joint press conference with visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, here today.

The Prime Minister noted that such arrangements reflect the importance of negotiations and mutual understanding between friendly nations, particularly as both countries rely on each other for strategic resources.

Malaysia, he said, imports gas, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), from Australia, which has reaffirmed its commitment to honour existing supply agreements, while Malaysia, in turn, will ensure that Australia’s requirements are fulfilled once domestic needs are secured.

“That’s what friendship is all about,” he said, describing the cooperation as a balanced partnership built on trust and reciprocal commitments.

Anwar stressed Malaysia will continue to strengthen engagement with a wide range of international partners while ensuring that national interests and the welfare of its people remain the government’s foremost priority.

He said the country maintains diverse economic relationships with major global players, noting that the United States remains Malaysia’s largest source of trade and investment, even as Kuala Lumpur sustains constructive bilateral ties with other countries, including Russia.

“We, as a country, have been engaging with more countries. The largest trade (and) investments are still from the US, notwithstanding that we have good bilateral relations with Russia and we trade with them,” he said.

Anwar emphasised that in an increasingly complex global environment, Malaysia must carefully manage its international relationships to ensure economic stability and protect national interests.

“My priority, the mandate that I have, is to protect the interests of the people in this country,” he reiterated.

Australia is a significant economic partner for Malaysia, ranking as Malaysia’s 12th largest trading partner in 2025, with total bilateral trade valued at RM78.63 billion (USD18.38 billion).

Malaysia and Australia elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in 2021, providing a framework to further expand cooperation across three key pillars: economic prosperity, society and technology, and defence and regional security. — Bernama