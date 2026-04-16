KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — A new survey by global research firm Ipsos has unveiled a disconnect at the heart of Malaysia’s public transport system, explaining why the nation remains trapped in an entrenched reliance on private vehicles.

The Ipsos Mobility Monitor 2026, based on a representative sample of 500 Malaysian adults, found that 77 per cent of Malaysians rely on private vehicles as their primary mode of transport, which dwarfs the global average of 54 per cent.

The data suggests that the cost of commuting is not the deterrent. Approximately 62 per cent of Malaysians agree that public transport in their area is affordable, significantly higher than the global sentiment of 53 per cent.

However, this affordability is being undermined by a lack of reach. More than half of Malaysians (55 per cent) reported that limited transport options make it difficult to reach their destinations, compared to 47 per cent of commuters globally.

This disconnect between low fares and high friction points to a “last-mile” connectivity problem that pricing reforms alone cannot solve.

The My50 Factor

Government initiatives, such as the My50 unlimited travel pass, have made significant headway in reducing the financial burden on commuters.

This week, the government also announced a 30 per cent discount for Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Electric Train Service (ETS) tickets across all routes, to mitigate the energy crisis stemming from the US-Israel war against Iran.

Yet, the Ipsos data suggests these gains are being neutralised by gaps in network coverage and frequency.

The result is a population that acknowledges public transport is inexpensive but finds it functionally inadequate for the demands of daily life.

Currently, only 10 per cent of Malaysians name public transport as their main mode of travel, a figure that underscores how affordability is rarely enough to shift long-term commuter behaviour.

Even the rise of digital alternatives has failed to dent car ownership. Ride-hailing and taxis account for just 8 per cent of primary transport use, suggesting that app-based services are viewed more as occasional supplements than genuine replacements for private cars.

Ipsos Malaysia research director Thomas Tan noted that while progress has been made on fares, the “last-mile” remains the ultimate barrier to entry.

“Last-mile connectivity continues to limit wider adoption,” Tan said, identifying it as the critical unresolved challenge for the nation’s transport infrastructure.

The findings will place fresh pressure on urban planners and policymakers to shift investment toward feeder services, integrated interchanges, and expanded coverage in underserved corridors.