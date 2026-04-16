KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested 21 secret society members suspected of being involved in violent crimes around Kota Samarahan, Kuching, Simunjan and Padawan in Sarawak during Ops Pusak Merah yesterday.

Its director, Datuk M Kumar, said the men, aged between 19 and 44, were arrested at separate locations in the operation conducted by the Bukit Aman CID Special Investigation Division (D9) and the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sarawak Police Headquarters yesterday.

“The operation targeted groups which have been actively carrying out violent crimes around these districts since 2024,” he said in a statement today.

He said that initial checks found that all the suspects had past criminal records, including rioting, causing serious injury, robbery, treason and drug-related offences.

He said the suspects have been remanded for six days until April 20 to assist in the investigation.

He said they are being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for taking part in rioting and possessing weapons, and Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons.

“They are also being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion, Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery, as well as sections 427 and 436 of the Penal Code,” he said.

According to Kumar, the operation is a proactive effort by the CID to cripple syndicates believed to be involved in extortion and rioting activities using weapons, leading to unease among local residents.

“Efforts to track down and arrest several other individuals involved in the group’s network are being intensified,” he said.

He emphasised that continuous efforts will be taken against individuals or groups involved in criminal activities, gangsterism and violent crimes to safeguard public peace and order.

Kumar also urged the public to assist the authorities by channelling information on crime-related activities. — Bernama