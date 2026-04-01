SEOUL, April 1 — K-pop sensation BabyMonster is set to embark on a new world tour this June, marking the girl group’s first concert in South Korea in 17 months.

Beginning with three concerts in Seoul from June 26 to 28, the shows, titled Choom, will be held at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Songpa District, the group’s agency.

Following Seoul, the tour is set for Japan, with stops confirmed for Kobe, Fukuoka, Yokohama, Chiba, Nagoya, and Osaka, YG Entertainment announced yesterday.

Additional cities across Asia, Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America will be revealed in the coming months, the agency said.

BabyMonster last performed in Malaysia on June 21, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur during their Hello Monsters world tour, giving local fans a first taste of the group’s live stage energy.

While no South-east Asian dates have been announced for the 2026–2027 tour, anticipation is high among fans in the region.

Tickets for the Seoul shows will go on sale to fan club members on Monday at 8pm via NOL Ticket, with general public sales starting April 9 at 8pm.

The tour coincides with the release of BabyMonster’s upcoming third EP Choom, scheduled for May 4.

The EP follows their second release, We Go Up, which debuted in October 2025.