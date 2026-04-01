KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Malaysia and Saudi Arabia will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation in the management of Haj, umrah and related affairs to ensure high-quality services for pilgrims, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He said the matter was discussed during his courtesy call on Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

The meeting was held at the King Salman International Convention Centre in Madinah Al-Munawwarah in conjunction with the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2026.

“This meeting opens up opportunities to strengthen relations and enhance the quality of services for Malaysian pilgrims.”

“May all these efforts be blessed by Allah SWT and bring great benefits to the ummah, particularly Malaysians,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday. — Bernama