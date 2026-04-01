KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — An Indonesian woman was allegedly beaten, starved and forced to sleep on stairs or in a garage while working as a “slave” for a Malaysian couple, an Australian court heard.

The Victorian County Court was told the ordeal lasted months after the woman agreed to stay with Malaysian nationals Chee Kit Chong and Angie Yeh Liaw at their Point Cook home in early 2022, as reported by the ABC Australia.

“Mr Chong threatened and coerced [the alleged victim] to provide domestic services,” prosecutor Shaun Ginsbourg S.C. reportedly told the court.

“He repeatedly told her she had to work to repay supposed debts. And when [the victim] failed to meet Mr Chong’s expectations … they would punish her by assaulting her, also by depriving her of sleep and food.”

Prosecutors allege Chong used the woman as a slave while Liaw assisted or encouraged the conduct. Both have pleaded not guilty and dispute claims including abuse and deprivation.

The court heard the woman initially planned to stay for a month but was forced to remain after Chong accused her of losing a company credit card and demanded she work off the debt.

Prosecutors said her unlawful immigration status left her vulnerable, with Chong acting “as if he owned” her and once telling her she could leave if she paid a million dollars.

She was allegedly made to perform household chores and massage Chong, and was hit with a vacuum cleaner when she fell asleep during one such task.

Other punishments included being forced to stand all night, denied food and sleep, and locked in the garage, while prosecutors said he controlled her access to basic necessities.

According to the ABC, medical staff reportedly documented her injuries before a nurse alerted police in October, prompting an investigation into the couple.

The court also heard the complainant died in 2024 from unrelated causes, and the trial is ongoing.