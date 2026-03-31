BANGKOK, March 31 — Thailand’s king endorsed the new cabinet of second-term Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, with the nephew of jailed ex-leader Thaksin Shinawatra made a deputy prime minister, the Royal Gazette said today.

The cabinet posts, mostly reserved for members of Anutin’s party, include six deputy prime minister positions — one of which was given to Yodchanan Wongsawat, the top candidate of Thaksin’s Pheu Thai party in the general election last month.

Anutin’s Bhumjaithai party won the most seats in parliament in the February 8 poll, putting the conservatives at the head of the new ruling coalition.

But without an outright majority, Bhumjaithai allied with the third-placed Pheu Thai of tech billionaire Thaksin, who is serving a one-year prison sentence for corruption.

Yodchanan, a biomedical engineering professor, was also made minister for higher education, science, research and information.

Anutin himself will pull double-duty, also serving as interior minister.

Bhumjaithai members and its loyalists hold 32 cabinet positions, including the economic and defence portfolios, with several ministers from Anutin’s first short-lived term being re-appointed.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will retain his position as Thailand’s top diplomat, as will the ministers of finance and commerce — all three of whom were also made deputy prime ministers.

The justice and defence ministers also fall within the camp of the pro-military and pro-monarchy Bhumjaithai.

Pheu Thai was allotted nine minister jobs, including agriculture, labour, education and social development.

The new government is expected to offer its policy positions before parliament next week, according to local media. — AFP