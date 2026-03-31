PUTRAJAYA, March 31 — Gig economy platform providers have been given three to six months to integrate their systems with the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) following the enforcement of the Gig Workers Act 2025 (Act 872) today.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said that this transition period is intended to provide platform operators with sufficient time to adapt to the new legislative requirements without the immediate threat of punitive enforcement.

He revealed that all platforms were served notice as early as March last year, which was followed by numerous engagement sessions to discuss the implementation of the new law.

“During our last session, I mentioned that we have a three to six-month window. In everything we do in life, when there is change, we need time to adapt.

“As long as you are taking the necessary steps to adapt, actions we can see and are monitoring closely, it is perfectly fine to utilise this three to six-month moratorium,” he told a press conference at Menara Perkeso here today.

Ramanan emphasised that while the government aims to be supportive, the law must eventually be upheld.

“We are not going on a witch-hunt to immediately penalise you if you are not compliant by tomorrow. However, we have provided an ample amount of time. Once an act comes into play, it must be enforced and taken seriously,” he added.

The minister said that before the act was tabled and passed in Parliament, the Human Resources Ministry had conducted 37 engagement sessions involving approximately 3,873 participants, including government agencies, trade unions, employer federations, associations and platform providers.

He added that the integrated 1.25 per cent contribution system enables mandatory coverage for injury and occupational diseases, replacing the previous voluntary Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) or Lindung Kendiri, which required individual enrolment.

Gazetted on Dec 31, 2025, the Gig Workers Act seeks to protect the social security, welfare, and dignity of gig workers, extending protections comparable to those of formal employees to more than 1.2 million people in the sector. — Bernama