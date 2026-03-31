KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Police have arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after his vehicle was involved in an accident that injured six individuals, including children, on the Kajang-Semenyih Bypass Road, early this morning.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the accident occurred at about 1.20 am involving a Range Rover Velar sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by a 51-year-old man and a Mazda van.

“The accident occurred when an SUV on the Kajang - Semenyih Bypass suddenly lost control and hit the back of a van, causing the vehicle to overturn onto the left side of the road.

“As a result of the accident, the van driver and five passengers aged seven to 51 suffered injuries and are being treated at the Kajang Hospital and Serdang Hospital while the SUV driver was not injured,” he said in a statement today.

Naazron said the SUV driver was remanded for two days until tomorrow and the case is being investigated under Section 44(1A) of the Penal Code 1987.

He said members of the public with information regarding the incident can contact investigating officer Sergeant Nurul Shaffika Mohd Shair at 013-2091766. — Bernama