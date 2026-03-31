KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Legendary heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold (A7X) is finally returning to Malaysia, 11 years after its last performance here.

As part of their Asia tour, the concert is scheduled for September 26 at Unifi Arena KL (formerly Axiata Arena) in Bukit Jalil.

This will mark the band’s third performance in Malaysia, following their debut in 2012 and their most recent show in 2015 at Sunway Lagoon Surf Beach as part of their ‘Hail to the King Southeast Asian Tour.’

Organised by Hitman Solutions, the show is expected to draw fans from across the country, especially Malaysian Deathbats – the band’s devoted fanbase – who have long awaited their return.

Formed in 1999, Avenged Sevenfold has spent nearly three decades shaping modern heavy metal, building a massive global following and cementing its place as one of the genre’s most influential acts.

Their catalogue includes iconic tracks such as Afterlife, Nightmare, and Hail to the King, as well as more recent releases like Life Is But a Dream.

The band’s accolades include the MTV Music Awards’ Best New Artist, Kerrang! Awards’ Album of the Year, and Golden God Awards’ Best Live Band.

“We frequently receive messages from fans longing for Avenged Sevenfold’s live performances.

“This concert ensures that the Unifi Arena will be filled with excitement and cheers this September,” Rohit Rampal, CEO and founder of Hitman Group, was quoted as saying by local entertainment news outlet Vocket.

Malaysia will also be the first stop on the band’s Asia tour, ahead of performances in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Ticket sales for the Malaysia show will begin with an artiste pre-sale at 11am on April 7, while general sales open on April 8 from 12 noon though https://www.hitmanlive.com/.

Tickets are available in five seating categories, priced from RM299 to RM699, along with a standing “Rockzone” category at RM499, excluding processing fees.

More information is available on Hitman Solutions’ social media channels.