KLANG, April 1 — A man in his 20s was brought to court today over a fatal drink‑driving crash on Jalan Raya Barat.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the suspect was escorted under tight security from the South Klang police station to the court complex, where he is expected to appear before magistrate A. Karthiyayini.

The victim’s widow, Nor Nadia Abdul Majid, 32, attended the proceedings and told reporters: “An eye for an eye.”

Police said the suspect tested positive for alcohol and drugs. He was detained under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act, which carries a maximum jail term of 15 years, a fine of up to RM100,000, and a driving disqualification of at least 10 years.

He was brought to court a day before his four day remand period was due to expire, NST reported.

The crash occurred at about 11.40am on Sunday when the suspect’s car, reportedly travelling at high speed, struck a motorcycle head on after overtaking several vehicles and veering into the opposite lane.

The impact threw the motorcyclist onto a Perodua Myvi, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, Amirul Hafiz Omar, is survived by his wife and three children: Muhammad Aqif Amsyar, nine; Muhammad Afif Izz Rayqal, seven; and Nur Humaira, two.