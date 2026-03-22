SEOUL, March 22 — BTS’s comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square here cost its agency Hybe less than 100 million won (about RM370,000) to stage, according to South Korean news outlet JoongAng Ilbo.

Considered a modest cost, the K-pop concert is expected to generate massive economic benefits for Seoul, estimated at around RM982 million in a single day.

The amount covers the use of public spaces and cultural heritage sites, including Gyeongbokgung Palace and Sungnyemun.

The outdoor event ran from March 16 to 22, including setup and teardown of the stage.

Tens of thousands of fans attended the performance, while millions more watched the livestream worldwide.

Fans watch the concert of K-pop boy group BTS on a screen in Seoul on March 21, 2026. — Pool/AFP pic

Analysts project that BTS’s upcoming Arirang world tour could have an economic impact rivaling major pop stars like Taylor Swift.

The show featured songs from their new album alongside old hits such as Dynamite and Mikrokosmos.

Fans praised the spectacle and the historic Gwanghwamun backdrop, creating one of the most memorable K-pop events in recent years.