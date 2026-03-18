LOS ANGELES, March 18 — The countdown to Spider-Man: Brand New Day just got a whole lot more interactive — and very on-brand for your friendly neighbourhood superhero.

Ahead of the full trailer drop later today, Tom Holland has kicked off a global fan-powered rollout that’s turning the internet into one big Spider-Verse puzzle.

Instead of releasing a traditional teaser, selected fans around the world have been dropping blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clips — most running just two to three seconds — offering tiny glimpses of what’s to come.

And yes, fans are already deep in detective mode.

So far, more than 10 snippets have surfaced, with contributors ranging from a Spider-Man cosplayer in Singapore to Mark Lee of NCT — because of course this rollout had to go global and K-pop-adjacent.

According to Holland, the idea is simple: give back to the fans who made Spider-Man what it is today.

“Without that incredible community, there would be no Spider-Man,” he said — and honestly, this rollout proves he means it.

As for what’s actually in those micro-clips? Enough to send fans spiralling.

We’re talking flashes of Punisher (played by Jon Bernthal), plus a mysterious hooded figure widely believed to be portrayed by Sadie Sink. Cue the theories.

The first 13 pieces of the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer have dropped, the 14th is incoming. Follow @CoveredGeekly as we piece them all together! pic.twitter.com/t3lyfKcHZJ — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) March 18, 2026

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton — who previously delivered Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — picks up four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Peter Parker navigating a world that no longer remembers who he is.

Classic Peter. New problems. Bigger stakes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into US cinemas on July 31 — but at this rate, fans might’ve reconstructed half the trailer before Marvel even hits upload.