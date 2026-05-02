KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — A new contender is looking to reshape Kuala Lumpur’s nightlife, with Havefun Live Show debuting a dual-level entertainment concept that blends private luxury with high-energy live performances.

The venue soft opened on April 25 at The Arch KL, introducing what it described as a fresh take on the city’s after-dark scene with a “VIP suites upstairs, live house downstairs” format.

Unlike conventional nightlife spots, Havefun Live Show combines intimate social spaces with large-scale stage entertainment. Guests on the upper level can enjoy private VIP suites, with selected rooms featuring terrace views that overlook live performances below.

In a media release, the concept is described as offering a layered experience, catering to both those seeking exclusivity and those drawn to immersive, concert-style entertainment.

The upper floor houses premium VIP suites, offering a private and comfortable setting for gatherings, celebrations and corporate entertainment. Some suites come with terraces that provide panoramic views of the performances on the lower level.

According to the organiser, more than 20 performers take the stage each night, with a dynamic lineup that includes live singing, dance showcases, DJ sets and interactive segments hosted by emcees.

A dual-level experience for KL’s nightlife crowd

Meanwhile, the ground floor is dedicated to a high-energy live house space, where performances run nightly from 8.30pm to 5am.

According to the organiser, more than 20 performers take the stage each night, with a dynamic lineup that includes live singing, dance showcases, DJ sets and interactive segments hosted by emcees.

The performances are supported by advanced lighting, sound systems and stage effects, creating an immersive atmosphere comparable to international live entertainment venues.

Strategically located at The Arch KL near the TRX area, the venue is expected to attract young professionals, urban consumers and nightlife enthusiasts.

The upper floor houses premium VIP suites, offering a private and comfortable setting for gatherings, celebrations and corporate entertainment.

A spokesperson for the brand said the aim is to introduce a new entertainment model in Kuala Lumpur that combines privacy with large-scale performance experiences.

“We aim to introduce a new entertainment model in Kuala Lumpur, where guests can enjoy the privacy of VIP suites while also experiencing concert-level live performances. Havefun Live Show is not just a venue — we want it to become a new nightlife destination in the city,” the spokesperson said.

Following its soft opening, the venue is expected to roll out limited-time promotions and online pre-sale packages to build momentum among the nightlife crowd.

Havefun Live Show operates from Tuesday to Sunday, with VIP suites open from 5pm to 5am and live performances running from 8.30pm to 5am.