LOS ANGELES, March 18 — The Academy Awards telecast attracted 17.9 million US viewers, a 9 per cent decrease from the previous year and the lowest since 2022, according to Nielsen data released by broadcaster ABC yesterday.

The figure for Sunday’s show reflected viewing on ABC and on the streaming service Hulu. Both are owned by Walt Disney.

Hollywood handed the best picture prize to darkly comic thriller One Battle After Another during the more than three-hour-long ceremony. Comedian Conan O’Brien hosted for the second year in a row.

Viewership for awards shows has been declining for years as TV audiences have shifted to streaming and social media.

ABC said social impressions for the Oscars increased 42 per cent this year over 2025 to more than 184 million.

The highest-rated Academy Awards telecast aired in 1998, when megahit Titanic swept the honours. More than 57 million people tuned in that year.

In 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, Oscar ratings hit their low point with 10.5 million viewers. The Oscars ceremony will be moving from ABC to YouTube in 2029. — Reuters