LABUAN, May 6 — A senior assistant engineer at the Labuan Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), and two company owners, have been remanded for six days to assist investigations into an alleged abuse of power involving a facilities management and maintenance contract worth about RM2.6 million.

Magistrate Dr Melissa Chia issued the remand order effective from today until May 12, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The senior assistant engineer is alleged to have misused his position by using the licence of a main contractor to appoint subcontractor companies linked to his family members to carry out facilities management and maintenance works at Kompleks Darul Kifayah MAIWP here.

The case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009, which concerns the use of office or position for gratification.

The trio were arrested on May 5 after their statements were recorded at the MACC office here. — Bernama