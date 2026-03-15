KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Malaysian star Bront Palarae is set to return to lead roles in local film titled Tarung: Unforgiven.

The acclaimed actor needs little introduction, having built a reputation that extends far beyond Malaysia through his work in international productions, particularly in Thailand and Indonesia.

Bront will takes on the role of Paduka Khalid in the upcoming film which marks one of his latest leading roles in solely Malaysian productions since his portrayal of Major Adnan in the 2023 war film MALBATT: Misi Bakara.

Speaking at the launch and teaser reveal of Tarung: Unforgiven yesterday at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), he told Malay Mail that the story was the main reason he decided to join the project.

“I think it’s the right combination of aggression, masculinity, but also humanity and trauma — right balance between action set pieces and hard-wrenching drama,” he said.

He added that the chance to work with the film’s young cast was another factor, and he felt that fate had brought him to the project, as it aligned with his free schedule.

“Let’s do this,” he said.

Describing his character, Paduka Khalid is a tyrannical figure who leads an organised crime syndicate.

The character formidable presence, perfectly captured in the recent image release, where he sits atop a throne like a commanding crime boss, framed by the tagline ‘Takhta Berdiri Atas Derhaka.’

Bront added, “We had great fun making it (Tarung: Unforgiven).

“Everyone brought their A-game to the table.

“It’s going to be an exciting movie for people to watch,” he concluded.

The teaser trailer for Tarung: Unforgiven unveiled intense action sequences filled with brutal fist fights and formidable characters.

The story follows a former silat champion haunted by the sins of his past after a tragic incident.

Forced to fight in an illegal arena to save his sister, he soon discovers that the opponent awaiting him is someone who was once close to him.

Tarung: Unforgiven is directed by Razaisyam Rashid, who also marks a reunion with Bront, who last collaborated on the 2019 film Pusaka.

The film is produced by Alpha47 in collaboration with Icon Pictures and Astro Shaw, and also features an ensemble cast including Zul Ariffin, Aedy Ashraf, Mierul Aiman, Amir Ahnaf, Azira Shafinaz, Sharifah Sakinah, Ubai Amir, Sky Iskandar, Ikmal Amry, Aeril Zafrel, and Theebaan G.

The film also marks a new chapter for actor Ashraf (Kahar: Kapla High Council, Projek: Anchor SPM, Kudeta), who will serve as producer for the movie describing the project as the next step in his film career.

Tarung: Unforgiven is set to hit cinemas nationwide on May 7.