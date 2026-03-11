MELAKA, March 11 — Police have busted a syndicate believed to be involved in processing and storing drugs believed to be 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), with seizures estimated to be worth RM86.78 million, following three raids in the Melaka Tengah area earlier this month.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the operation, carried out based on intelligence, also led to the arrest of four local men and one woman aged between 23 and 55.

“The raids, conducted following preliminary intelligence by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), initially found the location suspected of being used as a ‘calling centre’, but further inspection revealed it was actually functioning as a drug storage facility.

“The first raid on March 6 at a terrace house in Bertam resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of 1.73 kilogrammes (kg) of Erimin 5 pills kept in a bag, along with 13 mobile phones, seven notebooks and a laptop,” he said at a press conference at the Melaka contingent police headquarters (IPK) in Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present was Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar.

The second raid on March 8 in Kenanga led to the arrest of two more suspects and the seizure of 10.88 kg of liquid suspected to be MDMA, 2.75 kg of powder, suspected to be MDMA, 0.002 kg of Erimin 5 pills, 0.004 kg of ecstasy pills, and 0.01 kg of ketamine.

He said that the arrests led to a third raid on the same day at a double-storey terrace house in Krubong, where police seized 274.08 kg of liquid suspected to be MDMA, 303.85 kg of powder, also suspected to be MDMA, 0.17 kg of ecstasy pills, 0.15 kg of Erimin 5 pills, and 1 kg of

ketamine, as well as various types of equipment believed to have been used to process drugs.

“Overall, the seizures comprised 284.96 kg of liquid suspected to be MDMA, 306.60 kg of powder also suspected to be MDMA, 0.17 kg of ecstasy pills, 1.88 kg of Erimin 5 pills, and 1.01 kg of ketamine,” he said.

He added that further investigations found that the first and second suspects acted as coordinators, the third suspect served as the storekeeper, while the fourth and fifth suspects acted as runners, and the syndicate is believed to have been active in Melaka for about six months.

“Investigations found that the drug supply was believed to have been obtained from the Klang Valley before being processed and mixed into various types of beverages such as juices, herbal drinks, chocolate drinks and tea,” he said.

Hussein said that the beverages were believed to have been distributed discreetly to customers at entertainment centres around Melaka, with prices ranging between RM300 and RM500 per bottle, depending on the type of beverage and the drugs mixed into it.

“These drinks are not sold openly in the market or at regular premises and are only distributed within certain circles. Therefore, the public need not be concerned as they are not available in

shops or public outlets,” he said.

He added that investigations also found that the syndicate accepted orders via telephone, and police seized a ledger book believed to contain records of orders and transactions related to the distribution of the beverages.

“Preliminary urine screening tests found that the fifth suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, while the first and fourth suspects have one previous criminal record each, related to drug offences.

“The first to third suspects have been remanded for seven days until March 12, while the fourth and fifth suspects have been remanded for five days until March 13, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama