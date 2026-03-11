SEOUL, March 11 — K-pop group Enhypen have reassured fans they will keep moving forward after the surprise departure of vocalist Heeseung — promising Engenes that the band will “grow stronger”.

Hours after news of the exit broke yesterday, the group took to @ENHYPEN_members, one of their official X accounts, to share a heartfelt message with fans.

“I think Engenes must have been very surprised when you saw the announcement today. The first thing we worried about was how Engenes would feel,” the members wrote.

“Since Enhypen has always existed for Engenes, seeing Engenes worry and feel hurt is the most painful thing for us.”

Heeseung’s departure, confirmed earlier by their label Belift Lab, stunned much of the K-pop community — especially as the 24-year-old singer had appeared at several official Enhypen events just days before the announcement.

But the remaining members emphasised their support for his decision and reflected on the years they spent together since debuting as a group in 2020.

“The time we have spent together until now has been so precious that it’s impossible to fully express it in words,” they wrote.

“That’s why we respect and support the choice and new beginning of Heeseung, who has been with us throughout this time.”

The group also reassured Engenes — the name for Enhypen’s fanbase — that they remain determined to keep evolving.

“In order to ease Engenes’ worries even a little and to help create happy days for you, we, Enhypen, will continue to grow even more from here on,” the message continued.

“For our precious Engenes who always support and cheer for us wherever we are, we will become an Enhypen you can always feel proud of. We will grow stronger and never forget to be grateful in every moment.

“We are always thankful and we love you, Engenes.”

Belift Lab, a subsidiary of entertainment giant Hybe, said the decision was reached after discussions about the group’s future and each member’s personal ambitions.

“Through these discussions, it became clear that Heeseung has a distinct musical vision of his own and we chose to respect it,” the company said.

“The decision was made through mutual discussion, with the goal of supporting both the group’s direction and Heeseung’s individual aspirations.”

The agency added that Heeseung will remain with Belift Lab and is preparing to return as a solo artiste, although specific plans have yet to be announced.

The singer also addressed fans directly through a handwritten letter posted on the Weverse fan platform.

“I am well aware of your concerns and the various discussions. I will work diligently to prepare so I can meet you again soon,” he wrote.

“Knowing how much you’ve loved and cared for me despite my shortcomings, I feel deeply sorry for causing you surprise and worry.”

The announcement has triggered strong reactions among fans, with some Engenes even sending protest trucks to Hybe’s headquarters in South Korea urging the label to “bring Heeseung back”.

Formed through the survival show I-Land, Enhypen debuted in 2020 with the mini album Border: Day One and have since built a global following with hits including Bite Me, No Doubt and Knife.