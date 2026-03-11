KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Malaysian-born composer Joy Ngiaw has made history by winning the Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Programme award for her work on the animated series WondLa, which is streamed on the Apple TV+ platform.

She received the award at the 4th Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, held at Lincoln Centre, New York City, on March 1 and 2.

In a post on social media, she expressed her deep gratitude for the recognition and described it as a great honour in her journey as a composer.

“Speechless!!! Beyond grateful for this incredible honour,” she wrote.

Ngiaw also extended her appreciation to the production team, including Skydance Animation and Apple TV+, for trusting her to develop the musical world for the animated series.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without John Lasseter and Skydance Animation’s trust since day one. Scoring the studio’s first short film Blush via a blind pitch truly jumpstarted my career. I went on scoring the studio logo, and now this epic trilogy. I am forever grateful,” she said.

Born in Pahang, Ngiaw also expressed her gratitude to her family in Malaysia and to those closest to her who have been a constant source of strength throughout her career.

“To my family back home in Malaysia, and my partner — thank you for being my rock, and the heart to my music,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) also congratulated Ngiaw on her achievement on the international stage.

In a post on its official social media account, Finas described Ngiaw’s win at the 4th Children’s & Family Emmy Awards as proof that Malaysian creative talent can make an impact globally while bringing pride to the nation in the global content industry.

“May this achievement inspire a new generation of artists to continue creating and conquering the world,” Finas said. — Bernama