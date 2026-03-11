PETALING JAYA, March 11 — Despite building a successful business empire and gaining popularity on social media, not many people know that entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri carries a deep regret in his life that can never be undone.

Not having had the chance to spend enough time with his late father, Kamaruzaman Kamaludin, who passed away due to complications involving heart problems and fluid in the lungs, the regret continues to linger for Aliff Syukri even though more than five years have passed since the loss of his beloved parent.

The well-known 39-year-old entrepreneur said this happened when his business was expanding rapidly, causing most of his time and energy to be focused on work, which meant he was rarely by his father’s side.

“Although my late father managed to enjoy some comfort from the fruits of my labour, I actually regret that when he was still alive, I was too busy with my business. I only gave him money and asked my assistant to take care of his needs, but we hardly spent time together.

“That is the thing I regret the most after he passed away suddenly at the age of 59,” he told reporters after the premiere of the D’Herbs Raya brand film Ya, Abah Saya Security, here recently.

Inspired by that experience, and hoping it can serve as a reminder for others to appreciate their loved ones while they are still around, the father of six produced the short film Ya, Abah Saya Security, which is inspired by the true story of his life with his late father.

The short film, produced in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, will be launched tomorrow on all social media platforms owned by the millionaire entrepreneur. It carries a message encouraging children to appreciate the sacrifices of their parents and not to feel ashamed of their jobs, even if they are not from white-collar professions.

“I came from a poor family, so I know the value of money, even RM1. That is why I worked day and night to change my family’s life. In the past, I was embarrassed by my father’s job as a security guard.

“But when I grew older, I began to realise that it was that money (his income as a security guard) that raised me,” he said, describing his late father as a very kind man and among the earliest people who witnessed his journey from humble beginnings.

Produced by his company, D’Herbs, in collaboration with Tangerine Pictures, the short film directed by Bobby Husaini and Bahri Umar features several well-known actors, including Mikael Noah alongside Azhan Rani, Megat Sharizal Mohamed Yusoff and Niezam Zaidi.

According to Bobby, Aliff Syukri’s honesty in sharing his life experience became the main strength of the production, which he described as being born from a true story filled with emotion and reflection.

“We were moved ourselves when we heard him tell the story. It was very honest and came from the heart. When he spoke about regret and the sense of loss after his father passed away, that is where the strength of this story lies; something that can touch many people,” he said. — Bernama