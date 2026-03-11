KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan has been called to give a statement to assist investigations into allegations of a conspiracy to topple the government and undermine parliamentary democracy.

The investigation is conducted under Section 124B of the Penal Code following a police report claiming activities that could harm parliamentary democracy, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

“I was informed that several friends from academia and NGOs have already been called by police to give statements. I am also giving my statement today, though I am unsure why I was summoned. I wonder if this is an attempt to link the opposition to this issue,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Saiful pointed out that, according to the Dewan Rakyat Hansard dated April 17, 2012, the then Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department clarified that activities affecting parliamentary democracy under Section 124B refer to violent, unconstitutional actions to overthrow Parliament, which is elected through democratic means.

He questioned how media activity or public campaigns could fall under the same section.

“The definition of undermining parliamentary democracy was debated by opposition MPs at the time, including the current Home Minister, who expressed concerns that a loose definition could be misused by authorities. This raises a fundamental question: how can media reports or public campaigns be classified as activities undermining parliamentary democracy? Would political campaigns or criticism of the government published by media also constitute an offence under the current administration?” he asked.

Wan Saiful criticised the investigation under Section 124B as unreasonable and an abuse of power, warning it could have serious implications for media freedom and put journalists at risk of being investigated under the section.

“All Malaysians have the right to defend themselves and correct narratives through legitimate media channels or any platforms they deem appropriate. I also worry that media practitioners who lose out on projects could use information they obtained to create issues for clients who rejected them. This could erode trust in the media, which should serve as the fourth pillar of democracy,” he said.

He also referred to a police report circulating online alleging discussions between the late Tun Daim Zainuddin’s family and a foreign firm to use international media for allegedly improper purposes.

Wan Saiful noted the report was likely filed by a media editor who also runs a public relations consultancy.

“I know this individual had previously offered PR services to Toh Puan Nai’mah (Tun Daim’s widow) to counter allegations against her and her family, which was declined. It is possible this police report was filed as retaliation, and if so, the integrity of this individual in running a PR consultancy and media company can be questioned,” he said.