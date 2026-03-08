KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Malaysian actor Sharath Nair is set to excite his fans as he makes his directorial debut, with his first project expected to be released next year.

Better known as Shabby, he said preparations for his first directing project are progressing smoothly.

“Almost all the groundwork has been completed. By the end of this year, I will make an official announcement and we are targeting a release sometime next year,” he said in an exclusive interview at Wisma Bernama recently.

Popular for his acting roles in Malaysia and his early involvement in the South Indian film industry, including Kollywood, the 31-year-old actor said his transition into directing has long been part of his creative aspirations.

“I have always believed that storytelling is not just about acting. Directing allows me to bring together ideas with performance, music, visuals and emotions into a complete vision,” he added.

Beyond expanding his own career, Shabby, who hails from Batu Caves, Selangor, said the project is also aimed at creating opportunities for young talents in the creative industry.

“This project is very close to my heart because I want to give opportunities to young people not only in acting, but also across various departments such as directing, music, production and technical work,” he said.

According to him, many young people possess strong ideas and creative energy but often lack a platform to showcase their abilities.

“Young people today have many ideas and fresh perspectives. Effective Idea People is intended to be a space where they can express those ideas and turn them into something meaningful,” said Shabby, who studied visual communication at Loyola College in Chennai, India.

He added that while artificial intelligence (AI) will be incorporated into the project, it will serve only as a supporting tool rather than replacing human creativity.

“AI is certainly useful and relevant in today’s filmmaking process, but it cannot replace human emotions and intuition. Human creativity is still essential to produce something that feels authentic and complete,” he said.

Shabby expressed hope that his directorial debut would not only entertain audiences but also inspire emerging talents to pursue careers in the creative industry with confidence.

“I want this project to have a positive impact and encourage young people to believe in their ideas and realise that there is space for them in this industry,” he added.

Since 2012, Shabby has been active in Malaysian cinema, first gaining recognition through short films before making his feature film debut in Kaliyugha (2013), directed by S.T. Bala.

He has since appeared in several productions, including Pulanaivu, directed by Shalini Balasundaram.

Shabby has also expanded his presence into Malay-language films, notably appearing in Telekinesis, directed by Syafiq Yusof, demonstrating his versatility across different cinematic landscapes. — Bernama