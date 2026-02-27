KULAI, Feb 27 — After four days of round-the-clock operations, firefighters have successfully extinguished a massive blaze that gutted a rubber and plastic warehouse in the Sengkang Industrial Area near Senai.

Kulai Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Muhammad Fauzi Awang confirmed that the firefighting efforts officially concluded on Friday afternoon, bringing immense relief to the surrounding community.

“The operation, which entered its fourth day today, was brought under control at 8.08am and completely extinguished by 1.30pm,” he said in a press statement.

Fauzi said that the final phase of the operation was executed by a dedicated team of 23 firemen. They were supported on the ground by heavy machinery, including two Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicles, two lorries, and two four-wheel-drive vehicles.

The fire first broke out on Tuesday afternoon, quickly engulfing the sprawling storage facility which covers an area of over 13,000 square metres.

Firefighters battled intense heat and reigniting hotspots for days, managing to contain roughly 65 per cent of the flames by Thursday before finally overcoming the remaining stubborn fires today.

Beyond the structural devastation, the sheer scale of the inferno produced thick, toxic smoke that caused severe air pollution in the surrounding residential areas.

The hazardous air quality forced local authorities to temporarily close seven nearby schools earlier this week to protect the health and safety of students and staff.