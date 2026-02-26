LOS ANGELES, February 26 — Singer and actress Hilary Duff says her long-running feud with Lindsay Lohan is firmly in the past, admitting she once acted out during their teen rivalry but insisting there are no hard feelings today.

According to entertainment outlet E! News, Duff reflected on their early 2000s tension during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. The feud was sparked when both dated late singer Aaron Carter.

She also revealed that she deliberately crashed the 2003 premiere of Freaky Friday to spite her “childhood nemesis.”

“But now it’s so many years later, like who cares? It does not matter,” she said.

Recalling a later encounter, she shared that Lindsay Lohan once approached her at a club to clear the air.

“She was like, ‘Are we good?’ And I was like, ‘We’re good.’”

“She was like, ‘Let’s take a shot.’ I was like, ‘OK.’”

Duff added that the once-hostile dynamic is now “water under the bridge,” signalling a full-circle moment for two of the era’s biggest teen stars.

Beyond revisiting old tabloid drama, the 38-year-old also addressed her current estrangement from older sister Haylie Duff, which inspired her new song We Don’t Talk.

Duff said releasing music after a decade away meant confronting the realities of the past 10 years, including strained family relationships.

“There was no way for me to make a record after 10 years and not dig into what those 10 years have looked like,” she explained, calling it “really sad” and “scary to share because of like the internet,” but necessary to express her truth.

While the headlines may focus on revived rivalries, Duff made clear that both the feud and her family struggles are chapters she is choosing to process — and, in some cases, close — on her own terms.