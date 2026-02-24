SEOUL, Feb 24 — A new presence is emerging in the virtual idol scene. Girl group OWIS has officially announced their debut, scheduled for March 23, and is already captivating audiences with a uniquely artistic introduction.

The six-member group—comprising Owis, Serin, Haru, Summer, Soy, and Uni—kicked off their promotional activities at midnight on February 24 by releasing a series of debut trailer videos and a companion webtoon across their official social media channels.

The debut trailer is presented as an invitation to a “Museum of Memory,” creating an atmospheric, art-film-like experience. Through narration that muses, “Old memories need to be organized,” the video seamlessly blends virtual and reality, depicting everyday objects transformed into dream-like scenes. It culminates with a poignant message about identity and aspiration, declaring, “I am your lost piece.”

Simultaneously, the released webtoon offers a more intimate look into the members’ lives and visuals. It portrays a range of moments, from energetic runs across green fields to relatable scenes of the group, dressed in school uniforms, huddled together taking selfies in front of a practice room mirror.

A particularly striking scene captures the members gazing at a vast, refreshing sky pouring through a mysterious, glowing door that opens under the night sky. The narrative ends with the line, “Standing on the sky to meet again,” as the members fall asleep leaning on one another, leaving fans intrigued about the storyline and the group’s unique worldview they will unfold.

OWIS marks the inaugural project from new entertainment agency ama, founded by creative director Lee Hae-in, who serves as CCO, alongside Kim J., a former director at Warner Music Korea.

The group’s name, OWIS, stands for “Only When I Sleep,” hinting at a concept where the girls exist and can only be met in dreams. They aim to carve a new path in the competitive virtual idol market with a narrative centered on growth and the search for lost dreams.

NMIXX former member Jinni and Lovelyz’s Ryu Sujeong are rumoured to be part of the Owis lineup though you won’t see them performing in person, instead it’s likely OWIS’ concept will be like PLAVE incorporating motion capture.

Further details regarding OWIS’s debut promotion schedule are expected to be released on their official social media channels in the coming days.