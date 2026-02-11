BUTTERWORTH, Feb 11 — The remand period for three men, including the main suspect in the alleged murder of a single mother at Flat Sri Murni in Sungai Dua last week, has been extended by between two and five days to allow police to continue investigations.

Magistrate Balqis Roslin allowed a Rohingya suspect to be remanded for two more days until February 13, while the remand for two local men was extended for five days until February 16, BuletinTV3 reported today.

Earlier, the three suspects, aged between 38 and 46, arrived at the court complex at 11am dressed in lock-up attire.

They were later escorted by police into the courtroom for the remand extension proceedings as investigations continue under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Jealousy is believed to be the motive behind the killing, although police investigations are still ongoing.

On February 4, the media reported that a 41-year-old woman was found dead, believed to have been murdered at her home in Flat Sri Murni, Sungai Dua.

The victim was discovered lying on a bed in a room with a slash wound to her neck.

Preliminary checks found the single slash wound on her neck was believed to have been inflicted with a sharp weapon.

Penang Hospital forensic pathology consultant Dr Zahari Noor said there were no signs of a struggle on the victim’s body, suggesting she was likely attacked by someone she knew.