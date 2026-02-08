SEOUL, Feb 8 — K-pop trailblazer EJAE is stacking life milestones like chart hits — a new single, a historic Grammy, and now a wedding.

According to The Korea Times, the singer-songwriter, who became the first K-pop artist to ever win a Grammy, is set to marry Korean American producer Sam Kim this November.

The couple first met as songwriting partners in 2017, quietly got engaged in late 2023, and made it official last month when EJAE posted a string of proposal photos on social media.

In them, Kim is seen slipping a ring onto her left hand, sparking an outpouring of love from fans.

EJAE has also spoken in recent interviews about her plans to marry this autumn, confirming the happy news with her signature low-key warmth.

All of this arrives as the former SM Entertainment trainee rides a massive career high.

She has just released her first single, Time After Time, dropping it on Friday on the heels of her showstopping win at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

At the ceremony, her breakout track Golden, from Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters, won Best Song Written for Visual Media, becoming the first K-pop song in history to take home a Grammy.

“This is crazy because this is like a historical moment for you know, as being a Korean American,” EJAE said onstage.

“It’s a song that also represents Korea.”

The triumph adds to an already glittering list of accolades.

Golden has previously won a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award, and is now nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

In KPop Demon Hunters, EJAE voices the singing parts for fictional superstar girl group HUNTR/X alongside Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, whose characters battle demons with infectious pop energy.