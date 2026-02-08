KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has called on parents to play a major role in controlling and monitoring their children’s internet use as part of efforts to protect them from the threat of cybercrime.

He said that children who are not fully mature, especially those aged below 16, are at risk of becoming victims of online data exploitation, fraud and harassment if their activities are not thoroughly monitored.

“Smartphones, tablets and internet subscriptions are not purchased by children, but by parents. So, the control and responsibility must begin with parents,” he said at the launch of the Safer Internet Day 2026, organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) here today.

Fahmi stressed that digital devices should not be used as “babysitters” for children, but that parents need to set safety restrictions and limit usage time.

He also shared his personal experience in controlling his 13-year-old child’s use of digital games, after finding that the games were causing his child to become too distracted.

“I set a time limit. If it’s more than an hour, permission is needed. This is not cruel, but to teach our children so they know the limit and about moderation,” he said, while advising parents to ensure the use of the internet does not affect their children’s education.

Speaking to reporters later, Fahmi said that this year’s Safe Internet Campaign also focuses on internet safety messages under parental controls, including the role of limiting the time spent using devices or playing video games.

On efforts to increase internet safety awareness in the community, he said 150 individuals from various backgrounds have been appointed to deliver the latest information to their respective communities from time to time.

“They will be provided with information from time to time to be delivered to their respective communities, be it about new scams, scammers’ latest modus operandi or any latest information related to internet safety issues,” he said. — Bernama