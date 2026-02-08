PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have strongly condemned all forms of terrorism, calling for zero tolerance and coordinated global action to combat it in a sustained and comprehensive manner.

In a joint statement released by the Foreign Ministry today, both leaders agreed to tackle radicalisation and violent extremism, curb the financing of terrorism, and prevent the misuse of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes through cooperation in information sharing, exchange of best practices, and capacity-building initiatives.

“Recognising the linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime, the two leaders agreed to cooperate in the area of transnational organised crime, including through sharing of information and best practices,” the joint statement read.

Both Prime Ministers also lauded India’s engagement in the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) framework and the co-chairmanship with Malaysia of the Counter-Terrorism Working Group for the 2024-2027 term.

“The leaders extended an invitation to all ADMM-Plus members to participate in the forthcoming Expert Working Group on Counter Terrorism Table-Top Exercise (EWG CT TTX), co-chaired by India and Malaysia, which is scheduled to be hosted by Malaysia in 2026,” it said.

Other areas of cooperation highlighted in the statement included the fifth edition of the India-Malaysia Joint Military Exercise, Harimau Shakti, held in Rajasthan last December, as well as enhanced maritime collaboration through naval visits and exercises such as Samudra Laksamana, MILAN, and the Asean-India Maritime Exercise (AIME).

The Prime Ministers also encouraged the continued expansion of India-Malaysia maritime cooperation through regular goodwill and operational deployments.

“In this regard, they appreciated the visit of INS Sahyadri to Kemaman, Malaysia, in October 2025 and of hydrographic vessel INS Sandhayak to Port Klang, Malaysia, in July 2025,” read the statement.

Regarding sustainable development, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to biodiversity conservation, noting Malaysia’s role as a founding member of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

They reaffirmed their commitment to protecting and conserving big cat species in both countries through strengthened bilateral cooperation in research and development, capacity building, technology transfer, and the exchange of best practices.

“Recognising the vulnerability of both countries to natural and man-made disasters, the leaders stressed the need to strengthen disaster cooperation. This includes sharing of expertise, training of personnel in disaster management, search-and-rescue techniques and conducting joint exercises,” it said.

India is Malaysia’s largest trading partner in the South Asian region, with total trade between the two nations standing at RM79.49 billion (USD18.59 billion) in 2025.

Malaysia’s exports to India reached RM52.3 billion (USD12.24 billion), while imports stood at RM27.19 billion (USD 6.35 billion).

Key exports included palm oil and related agricultural products, as well as electrical and electronic goods, while imports were dominated by agricultural, petroleum and chemical products. — Bernama