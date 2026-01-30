JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 30 — Starting from a viral Mandarin-language video of him selling avocado juice at a night market, actor Razzuan Rosli caught the attention of the producer and director of the action film Grab Boy Cinematic Universe, who offered him the lead role in the project.

The internationally scaled film, which is largely in Mandarin with some Malay and Tamil, is the debut feature by local filmmaker Julian Lim, who has experience working in the film industry in the United States.

Describing the opportunity as a pivotal moment in his career, Razzuan said the offer he received last week was a “huge blessing” in his artistic journey, especially as the film is targeting entry into the Hong Kong and Taiwan markets.

“This offer means a lot to me. As an actor who isn’t very well known, I’m always looking for opportunities. So when this came along, I was truly grateful.

“In a way, it opens doors for me to be recognised not only in Malaysia, but possibly overseas as well,” he told Bernama.

Known for his roles in the dramas Panggil Aku Dahlia and Tujuh Hari Mencintaimu 2, Razzuan said the film requires both mental and physical preparation, as he will be portraying a sniper.

“This is my first time taking on a lead role in an action film. For the international market, I need to learn a lot and do research so that what I deliver can be accepted by overseas audiences,” he said, adding that he will also further strengthen his Mandarin proficiency.

Filming is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, with release targeted for next year or early 2028.

According to Razzuan, he was informed that the entire production workforce will comprise local crew, while post-production processes including editing, colour grading and visual effects will be carried out in China.

Featuring an action-drama genre, the film tells the story of a group of Malaysian heroes without supernatural powers who unite to face challenges from Earth to outer space, while highlighting unity among Malaysians of Malay, Chinese and Indian backgrounds. — Bernama