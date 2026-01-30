GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 — The recent unusual erosion along the Batu Ferringhi and Tanjung Bungah coastlines was caused by a high-tide phenomenon, which increased wave heights by about two feet (0.6 metres) compared with the previous year, according to state executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari.

Zairil said the findings were based on an official report by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), thus dismissing claims that land reclamation works around Penang were the main cause of worsening coastal erosion.

“The high tides, accompanied by strong winds, caused the waves this year to be so powerful that sandbags installed as a mitigation measure were overturned and displaced.

“These factors have been identified as the main cause of the erosion. Therefore, allegations by certain parties, including non-governmental organisations, that land reclamation around Penang, especially Andaman Island, is the primary cause of worsening coastal erosion are unfounded,” he said in a statement today.

Zairil, who chairs the state Transport, Infrastructure and Digital Committee, explained that reclamation works on Andaman Island began more than 10 years ago with the construction of a primary protective structure, or perimeter rock bund.

Zairil said the current works only involve filling in remaining areas within the long-existing structure, and the sand used is not dredged from the sea near the Batu Ferringhi or Tanjung Bungah coastlines.

Instead, he said, the sand was sourced from Pulau Indah and Lumut according to standard procedures and an Environmental Impact Assessment approved by the Department of Environment.

“If the reclamation works were the cause of erosion, the effects would have been evident 10 years ago,” he said.

Zairil added that Penang is no stranger to reclamation activities, which have long reshaped the state’s landscape to meet current development needs, citing examples such as the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone, Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, Gurney Drive, Weld Quay and several other reclaimed areas.

He noted that although many reclamation projects have been carried out, the surrounding areas have not been affected because safety and technical measurements were properly considered.

He also said that the coastal erosion incident at Batu Ferringhi is being addressed through mitigation measures by JPS under the 12th Malaysia Plan Rolling Plan 5, with an allocation of RM61 million. — Bernama