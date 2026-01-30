KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has revoked the permits of 100 lorries owned by Lian Gang Logistics Sdn Bhd after they were found to be operating despite their licences being suspended.

APAD said in a statement today that the lorries involved account for one-third of the total vehicles operated by the logistics company.

“The revocation follows Lian Gang Logistics Sdn Bhd’s continued operations even though the company’s Operator Licence (No. 202001042810: Carrier Licence Class A) was suspended by APAD from Aug 27, 2025 to Sept 25, 2025,” the statement said.

APAD explained that the 30-day suspension was imposed after the company failed to meet the requirements of the Road Transport Department’s Safety Inspection and Audit (JISA) on June 24, 2025.

“This decisive action serves as a reminder that APAD takes all safety violations seriously and will not hesitate to take drastic measures, even against large companies,” the statement added.

The agency emphasised that enforcement actions will continue to be carried out to ensure road user safety and to preserve the integrity of the country’s transport industry. — Bernama