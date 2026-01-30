PETALING JAYA, Jan 30 — Following the excitement surrounding Biduanita Negara Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin’s concert earlier this month, entertainment fans are now turning their attention to another mega performance by Malaysia’s Queen of Rock, Ella, who is set to heat up the stage on February 14.

Ella’s return to the same iconic venue, the National Stadium Bukit Jalil, after a long absence from large-scale performances has sparked lively discussion among fans, with some already beginning to compare her upcoming Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen Ella concert with other major shows previously held at the stadium.

However, the singer, whose real name is Nor Zila Aminuddin, said such comparisons do not place significant pressure on her. Instead, she believes her main challenge is ensuring that the mega concert succeeds in creating yet another historic moment in her more than four-decade artistic journey.

More than just an ordinary concert, Majlis Tertinggi Rockqueen Ella will take audiences through the nation’s rock queen’s musical journey, while also serving as a special tribute to loyal fans who have continued to support her since the early days of her music career.

“My only pressure is making sure that I am truly prepared. That pressure is about fulfilling the mission and turning this concert into a piece of history that we want to create,” she told reporters at a media luncheon here recently.

Sharing her preparations for the mega concert, the wife of Captain Azhar Ghazali said that besides vocal training, she is also paying close attention to her health, including diet, exercise and getting sufficient rest.

“I watch what I eat, cut down on sugar, exercise and, most importantly, get enough sleep. If possible, I make sure I’m in bed before 10 or 11 at night,” said the singer, who is known for hits such as Retak and Sepi Sekuntum Mawar Merah.

In terms of performance, Ella said all plans have been meticulously arranged with an experienced production team, which has helped her feel calmer despite the scale of the show being far larger than her previous concerts.

Working closely with organiser Hitman Group, including sharing ideas to ensure smooth execution, the legendary singer said special attention is being given to sound quality at the large venue as well as visuals, to ensure audiences in every corner of the stadium enjoy the best possible experience.

“I’m not overwhelmed because I have a very good team. We’re also very sensitive to sound and venue acoustics. The technical team has taken all these factors into account.”

“We will also be supported by large LED screens so that audiences seated far away can still enjoy the performance,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hitman Group Chief Executive Officer and Founder Rohit Rampal said about 90 per cent of tickets for the concert — involving more than 50,000 tickets — have been sold so far, and the organisers are optimistic that the remaining tickets will be snapped up before concert day.

At the same event, several guest performers were announced, including Amir Masdi, Sam Bunkface and Tam Spider, while two more names are being kept under wraps as a surprise for audiences.

Organised by Hitman Solutions and Rockqueen, the concert carries the theme Peace, Love & Rindu. The “Peace” element symbolises solidarity with the struggle of the people of Gaza, “Love” addresses the issue of bullying in educational institutions, while “Rindu” is dedicated to local artistes who continue to create and contribute to the industry.

Interestingly, the concert is not merely about entertainment. Each ticket purchase also gives audiences the opportunity to choose a donation fund: Peace for Persatuan Cinta Gaza Malaysia, Love for Yayasan Kebajikan Negara, or Rindu for Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanah Air. — Bernama