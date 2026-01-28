KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — After stealing the spotlight with a captivating performance at the closing ceremony of the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand, Malaysian artiste MimiFly once again made the nation proud when her face was recently featured prominently on a Times Square billboard in New York, United States.

Mimi, whose real name is Shamimi Amalina Norhisham, said while sharing her pride over the international recognition that the Spotify playlist displayed on the billboard comprised exclusively Malay-language songs.

However, despite the recognition in the United States, the Angkat singer stressed that her journey remains firmly rooted in elevating the Malay language, without being swayed into producing works in foreign languages or aggressively pursuing the global market.

The 40-year-old singer also said her current focus is to continue highlighting the beauty of poetry, literature and the Malay soul through her musical creations, in line with her identity as a Nusantara-inspired artiste.

“I truly embody the Nusantara and Malay spirit. I simply want to create songs and showcase the beauty of our language. I also want to prove that the local music industry can be modern and of high quality without sacrificing our identity,” she told Bernama after the IWK Charity Theatre event Najis Jadi Teman at IWK Eco Park recently.

Twenty years after dreaming of it, MimiFly lands on the world’s most iconic billboard. — Picture by Facebook/MimiFly

Reflecting on the achievement of appearing on the iconic billboard — something she never imagined would become reality — Mimi said the experience taught her a valuable lesson.

“That experience made Mimi realise that when you desire something too intensely, it often doesn’t happen. But when you let go and allow life to take its course, success comes with a much sweeter feeling,” she said, revealing that she had dreamed of seeing her face on a major billboard about two decades ago.

“Now, not only has that dream come true, but Mimi’s face is displayed on the most iconic billboard in the world. This is truly something to be proud of. If Korea can take K-pop to the world, why can’t we bring our own language?

“Our language is no less remarkable. We have Malaysia and Indonesia, and as South-east Asia, outsiders have yet to fully realise how much we’ve grown. With the power of the Internet, they’re beginning to see it, and Mimi feels, I belong here,” said the lyricist and composer.

Reiterating that she is comfortable with the direction she is currently taking, Mimi said she remains steadfast in prioritising quality and sincerity in her creative work. — Bernama