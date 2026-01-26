WASHINGTON, Jan 26 — Grammy Award-winning opera star Renee Fleming has withdrawn from performances in May at the Kennedy Centre, with her withdrawal coming during a wave of cancellations at the Washington institution since its takeover by President Donald Trump.

A message on the Kennedy Centre’s website said Fleming, who had been scheduled to appear with the National Symphony Orchestra in May, had to withdraw “due to a scheduling conflict.”

Why it’s important

Trump named himself chairman of the Kennedy Centre and filled its board with his allies last year. In December the institution’s board voted to rename it the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Centre for the Performing Arts, or Trump Kennedy Centre for short.

The newly added lettering for US President Donald Trump's name is displayed at the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a day after its board announced it would rename the institution The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C. December 19, 2025.

Since then, many groups and artists have withdrawn from the centre, citing the Republican leader’s takeover. Democrats, noting that the centre’s name was established by Congress, have said Trump’s rebranding has no force of law. John F. Kennedy’s family denounced the renaming move as undermining the slain president’s legacy.

Key quotes

“Renee Fleming regrets that, due to a scheduling conflict, she must withdraw from her May 2026 concerts with the NSO,” the message on the institution’s website said. “A new soloist and repertoire will be announced at a later date, and the remainder of the programme remains unchanged.”

Context

Last year, Fleming left her role as artistic adviser-at-large ⁠at the centre, citing the departures of the institution’s previous leadership. — Reuters