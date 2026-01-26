IPOH, Jan 26 — The three mining operations near Sungai Perak in Gerik that were temporarily ordered to halt activities following an investigation into river water discolouration have resumed operations, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad confirmed today.

Saarani said the companies received clearance letters on January 13 after investigations were completed.

“The suspension was imposed earlier to allow the relevant authorities to determine the cause of the incident, which was believed to be linked to violations of standard operating procedures by the companies involved, whether intentional or otherwise.

“The investigations were carried out by technical departments, and approval to resume operations was only granted after the authorities were satisfied that the issues had been addressed,” he said in a press conference here.

Saarani added that companies must strictly follow SOPs and warned against attempts to bypass regulations, even temporarily.

“Sometimes, complying with SOPs involves costs, and in an effort to reduce expenses, there may be attempts to violate procedures, perhaps just for a day.”

“The health and lives of the people will always take precedence over revenue from mining activities,” he said, adding that the state government would enforce rules strictly to prevent similar incidents.

He acknowledged the financial impact on companies during the suspension but emphasised that adherence to regulations is non-negotiable.

Saarani also recalled that photos of Sungai Perak showing unusual blue water near Kampung Sungai Papan Bridge went viral on social media last October, prompting the temporary shutdown.

Investigations found no direct evidence linking the discolouration to mining activities, and the companies have since been allowed to resume work.