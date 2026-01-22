SHAH ALAM, Jan 22 — In an industry marked by uncertainty, talent and popularity alone are no longer enough to ensure longevity, forcing artistes to think more realistically and plan further ahead for the future.

This reality has prompted singer Ahmad Nubhan Ahamad, 39, to chart a new direction by balancing his singing career with his business venture, without neglecting his responsibilities towards his family.

Nubhan, who is also a food entrepreneur, said singing has been his passion since childhood, but his involvement in business has become a necessity to ensure long-term financial stability.

“I’ve been interested in this field (singing) since I was young. Now I need to strike a balance, so I can continue pursuing my passion while allowing my business to grow,” he told Bernama recently.

Speaking about his latest single, the ‘Akademi Fantasia 6’ alumnus said ‘Andai Derita’ centres on a love story that many listeners can relate to.

“This song can be associated with anyone and is not tied to my own life story. I am simply the singer delivering the song. It was recorded quite some time ago, even before I joined (television reality programme) ‘Gegar Vaganza 12’.

“The song feels like an opening chapter for my return to being active in the music scene,” he said, adding that his family remain his strongest motivation to keep striving in both his artistic and business pursuits.

The father of three also said he is open to acting or hosting opportunities, should they arise, provided they align with his schedule and existing commitments.

Asked about his journey in the recently concluded ‘Gegar Vaganza 12’, Nubhan admitted that it was physically and emotionally demanding, but the experience helped him grow and mature both as an entertainer and as an individual.

He said making it to the final of ‘Gegar Vaganza 12’ and finishing in third place was already deeply meaningful, given the intense competition and pressure throughout the 12-week contest.

“For me, just becoming a finalist is already a blessing. Winning the title would have been a bonus. What matters most is that I am grateful for what I achieved,” he said.

He also acknowledged facing various personal challenges during the competition, but chose not to let them become excuses to give up or step back.

“Whatever happens, I know it comes from Him. These are the trials He has given me. I just need to stay strong. I cannot live my life making excuses,” he said.— Bernama