SINGAPORE, January 19 — Malaysia-born Mediacorp actor Zhang Zetong has bought his first home in Singapore, saying difficult rental experiences pushed him into becoming a homeowner.

The 32-year-old had earlier shared the milestone on Instagram on December 5, joking that he had unlocked a new identity as a “mortgage slave” after 10 years of working.

According to Singapore’s Lianhe Zaobao, he said his decision was driven by experiences such as being asked to move out at short notice and facing a 70 per cent rent hike during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Buying a home brings a sense of stability. After nearly 16 years of staying in rentals, finally having my own home feels like an achievement,” he was quoted as saying.

Zhang purchased a condominium unit in western Singapore, received the keys in late 2025, and is currently renovating the apartment.

He is expected to move into the new home in April.

Zhang most recently appeared in the 2025 Mediacorp period drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story.