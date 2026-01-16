KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The streak rolls on for Papa Zola The Movie, which holds firm at No. 1 at the local box office for the fifth consecutive week, comfortably outperforming Avatar: Fire and Ash and Hong Kong’s Back to the Past, both of which have yet to dislodge the hit Malaysian animation.

The milestone moment came yesterday when Papa Zola The Movie officially became Malaysia’s highest-grossing animated film, racking up RM59.8 million — further proof that its box-office momentum has barely slowed since its December 11 debut.

You can still catch Papa Zola The Movie in cinemas this weekend, but there’s no shortage of fresh options on the big screen either, including Parasakthi, Unexpected Family, and Greenland 2: Migration.

Prefer to stay home? Streaming platforms have you covered. Netflix is currently being taken over by Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, while on Viu, Saat Aku Tahu is shaping up to be a must-watch. Over on Disney+, newly released documentary series Pole to Pole with Will Smith makes for an easy weekend binge.

From movies and TV series to music and books, there's no shortage of ways to unwind

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Jan 8 to 11)

Papa Zola The Movie Avatar: Fire And Ash Back To The Past Parasakthi Unexpected Family Anaconda Zootopia 2 Escape From The Outland The Voice Of Hind Rajab Greenland 2: Migration

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Jan 5 to 11)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3 Cashero: Limited Series Sentenced To Be a Hero: Season 1 Idol I: 시즌 1 Culinary Class Wars: Season 2 The Good Doctor: Season 1 Pro Bono: Limited Series Stranger Things 5 The Walking Dead: Season 1 HIS & HERS: Limited Series

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Taxi Driver 3 Saat Aku Tahu Running Man (2025) Moon River Taxi Driver 2 Puteri Kelas Atas Satu, Dua... Dia? Reply 1988 10th Anniversary GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops Love’s Ambition 许我耀眼

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Pole to Pole with Will Smith: Season 1 High Potential: Season 2 Made in Korea: Season 1 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 2 Percy Jackson and The Olympians Official Podcast: Season 2 Cat’s Eye: Season 1 9-1-1: Season 9 Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 I am Boxer: Season 1 Phineas and Ferb: Season 5

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Jan 7 to 14)

SIENNA SPIRO — Die On This Hill Idgitaf — Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan Nadhif Basalamah — kota ini tak sama tanpamu Taylor Swift — The Fate of Ophelia Nadhif Basalamah — bergema sampai selamanya sombr — back to friends Djo — End of Beginning Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me Silet Open Up — TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel) Madison Beer — bittersweet

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Jan 7 to 14)

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda — Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni — Dalam Diam Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — TABOLA BALE Ara Johari — Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain ALYPH — Ingat NAZU, Fahimi — KOPI Hael Husaini, Nadeera — Peluk Idgitaf — Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan Tenxi, Suisei & Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu

Source: https://kworb.net/spotify/country/my_daily.html and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Jan 2 to 8)

Fiction

Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Lord of the Flies by William Golding (Penguin Books) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) Days at the Torunka Cafe by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial) Maybe This Is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books)

Non-Fiction

Rethinking Ourselves by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (‎Blink Publishing) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK Ltd) Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Chinese Astrology for 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish) Calm Your Thoughts by Nick Trenton (NCTS Inc) Do It Today by Darius Foroux (North Eagle)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Sisakan Aku Cinta by Sofia Roses (Semesta Publication)

Source: MPH