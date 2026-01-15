KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The upcoming Healing Nite 2026 concert at Stadium Merdeka is set to bring therapy and music under one roof.

Billed as a ‘self-healing’ concert, the event is organised by Kembar Nusantara Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Creative Page Sdn Bhd and will take place on January 24. It will feature three award-winning local singers — Anuar Zain, Dayang Nurfaizah and Ella.

The trio will be joined by Indonesian acts Kangen Band and Lyodra, adding a regional flavour to the line-up.

In line with its therapeutic theme, Healing Nite 2026 will also feature a dedicated Healing Tent, where concertgoers can indulge in self-care sessions such as head and shoulder massages, leg massages using aromatherapy oils, as well as express manicure and pedicure services.

Anuar Zain, known for his soothing vocals and emotionally resonant songs, said in a press release that he sees the concert as the perfect emotional and mental reset for the new year.

“I like to describe the emotional and mental reset as a ‘fresh start effect’ — starting something new with a sense of freshness, much like releasing old burdens by establishing new determinations.

“Which is why the hosting of Healing Nite 2026 this January 24th is perfectly aligned with the therapeutic concept being introduced.

“Entertainment can be one of the best forms of therapy because music has the power to boost positive emotions and eliminate stress,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ella — widely known as Malaysia’s Rock Queen — encouraged concertgoers to let go of bottled-up emotions and embrace new positive energy during the show.

Dayang Nurfaizah echoed the sentiment, adding that beyond stress relief, music also promotes healthy activities such as dancing and light workouts.

Tickets for Healing Nite 2026 are still available online, with prices ranging from RM190 to RM950. Spa services at the Healing Tent are priced separately and are not included in the concert ticket.

For more ticketing information, visit: https://www.ticket2u.com.my/event/46066/healing-nite-kuala-lumpur-2026