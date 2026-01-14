LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 — Actor Kiefer Sutherland, who starred in the television series 24 and vampire flick The Lost Boys, was arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting a ride-share driver, according to Los Angeles police.

The Canadian-British actor was taken into custody after officers responded a call in Hollywood shortly after midnight.

“The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a ride-share vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim,” police said in a statement.

The 59-year-old actor was released a few hours later after posting US$50,000 (RM200,000) bail, law enforcement said.

Sutherland’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from AFP.

Police said the driver did not sustain injuries requiring medical attention.

Sutherland is known for playing counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer in the television series 24, a hit between 2001 and 2010. On the silver screen, he had memorable turns in The Lost Boys (1987), Stand By Me (1986), and The Three Musketeers (1993).

Kiefer is the son of actor Donald Sutherland, who passed away in 2024. — AFP