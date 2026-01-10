KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — As the buzz builds around the landmark Malaysian-Hong Kong action co-production Black Ops, the inclusion of Hong Kong star Benjamin Yuen has generated significant excitement.

The versatile 44-year-old actor and singer is set to play Prinze Chow, a “second-generation gangster,” in the highly anticipated film.

For fans of Hong Kong entertainment, Yuen is a household name. For those less familiar, here’s a look at his career and why his involvement in a major Malaysian production is a significant milestone.

Yuen’s journey in entertainment began with minor roles in acclaimed films like the Infernal Affairs series.

His career skyrocketed in 2007 after he won the Mr. Hong Kong Contest, a male beauty pageant organised by leading broadcaster TVB.

This victory served as a launchpad, securing him a string of prominent roles in popular TVB dramas.

His talent was recognized in Malaysia in 2015 when he won Favourite TVB Supporting Actor at the TVB Star Awards Malaysia for his role in The Fixer.

However, it was the 2016 martial arts hit A Fist Within Four Walls that cemented his A-list status, earning him the Most Popular Male Character award at the prestigious TVB Anniversary Awards.

He continued to deliver acclaimed performances in leading roles, including the crime dramas Stealing Seconds (2018) and The Defected (2019).

Beyond acting, Yuen has showcased his versatility by hosting television programs and venturing into music, releasing his debut single, “You and Your Other Half,” in 2020.

Benjamin Yuen speaks at the press conference for “Black Ops” at Wisma Ekran on January 6, 2026. — Photo courtesy of Astro Shaw

Though he has appeared in fewer TVB dramas in recent years, he remains an active and respected figure in the industry.

His role in Black Ops marks a significant moment for cross-border collaboration, bringing international appeal and fresh energy to Malaysian cinema.

During a recent press conference, Yuen charmed local media by greeting them in Malay and shared his experience filming in Malaysia.

He revealed that his biggest challenge has been the language, as nearly 80 per cent of his dialogue is in Malay.

“To prepare, I listen to the crew’s recordings daily and do my best to memorise my lines,” he said.

Directed by Syafiq Yusof and Chui Tze Yiu, Black Ops features a formidable lineup of Malaysian stars, including Sharnaaz Ahmad, Datuk Aaron Aziz, and Elizabeth Tan.

With its high-octane action and stellar cast, the film is poised to be a major cinematic event when it is tentatively released at the end of 2026.