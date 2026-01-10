LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Global music superstar Billie Eilish has used her influential online platform to condemn US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after one of its officers was involved in the fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman.

The artist's protest follows the death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed during an ICE enforcement operation in Minneapolis on January 6.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, Eilish shared a graphic that labeled the agency a "federally funded and supported terrorist group" for its role in separating families and "killing innocent people."

Another post called for the complete abolition of ICE, listing the names of 32 individuals who reportedly died in the agency's custody over the past year.

The pop star also urged her American followers to contact their congressional representatives to demand that the agency be defunded and that the officer responsible for the shooting be arrested and charged.

The incident has intensified public backlash against ICE under the Trump administration.

While the White House and the Department of Homeland Security maintain that the officer acted in self-defense, widely circulated video footage appears to contradict the official account by showing Good driving away from the agents.

Eilish has been a consistent and vocal critic of the current administration's policies, having previously endorsed Kamala Harris for president and spoken out against immigration raids in her home city of Los Angeles.